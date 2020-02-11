Spruce Mountain Adult Ed announces spring classes

LIVERMORE FALLS - The Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education Center has announced its spring classes, including everything from English and math to Intro to CrossFit and Creative Card Making.

The Regional School Unit 73 Adult Ed Center offers courses in preparation for the HiSet (formerly the GED) for those looking to take their High School Equivalency Exam. Free math, English and other classes ranging from beginners to College Transitions courses are also offered. If you or someone you know is interested in earning credits towards their diploma and would like more information, please call us at 207-897-6406, or check out our website at https://rsu73.maineadulted.org/

Along with math, English, science and social studies, a myriad of other free courses are also being offered this spring, including:

1-2-3 Magic, simple yet effective techniques to get kids to STOP doing what you don't want them to do and to START doing what you want them to do. Learn to encourage positive behavior, independence, and self-esteem to help foster your child's growth and development. This program is recommended for parents with children ages 2 - 12 years. (Held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m - 1 p.m.)

Parenting: First Five Years, a 6-hour course for parents with children ages birth to five years of age, covering brain development, positive discipline and how to prevent tantrums. We will also cover the importance of consistent routines and secure attachments. (Held on Wednesday, April 8 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Check out our website for many other free classes that are being offered! A variety of other enrichment courses are being offered, including:

Creative Card Making, in which you will create six beautiful handmade greeting cards and learn new techniques, and even some money and time-saving tricks (begins Feb. 26).

Nutrition Coaching, a six-week nutrition coaching and accountability group, where you will take a fresh look at nutrition and wellness. You’ll ditch the quick fixes, fads and diets that rarely work and start building the foundation for sustainable long-term wellness and overall health. Whether you just want to tighten up a little, get off crash diets, lose 50 lbs. or just want to feel better in your everyday life, this is your opportunity (beginning March 1).

Making Donuts from Scratch, learn to make donuts from scratch the old fashioned way. You will learn to mix up the dough, roll it out and fry in a dutch oven or the stove top. (Held March 12 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Many other classes including fitness, baking, creative writing, essential oil making, gardening and more are being offered this spring.

Browse all of our courses at https://rsu73.maineadulted.org/