Spruce Mountain Adult Ed offering culinary training program

JAY - Spruce Mountain Adult & Community Education is offering a culinary training program with Executive Chef Wayne Kregling this fall. An orientation will be held on Monday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

Designed to fast track students to a career in the restaurant and hospitality industry, the class will meet Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spruce Mountain Adult Education. The 15-week program is partnering with local businesses and will include job shadows, interviews at restaurants, resume and job placement assistance.

Call today to enroll: Spruce Mountain Adult Ed at 897-6406 or Franklin County Adult Ed at 778-3460.