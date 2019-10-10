Stephen Smith appointed to Maine EMS Board of Directors

FARMINGTON - Stephen Smith, WNR-Paramedic, NorthStar supervisor and performance improvement coordinator, has been appointed by Gov. Janet Mills to serve on the board of directors for Maine Emergency Medical Services. Maine EMS is part of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Smith will be the Tri-County Regional representative on the Maine EMS board and attended his first meeting in Augusta in September. The board meets monthly and is responsible for disseminating the EMS rules and monitoring the EMS system. The 18-member board is appointed by the governor and each representative serves three-year terms.

Smith has worked in the field of emergency medical services for 14 years and in public safety for 16. Besides his supervisory role at NorthStar, Smith is a paramedic and licensed instructor coordinator who provides emergency patient care and also teaches EMS personnel licensure courses at Eastern Maine and Kennebec Valley Community colleges, as well as CPR, advanced life support, and pediatric advanced life support.

Smith resides in Farmington with his wife Vanessa and their two children.