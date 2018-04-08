Stewart Durrell joins Sandy River Realty

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty recently added successful businessman Stewart Durrell to its sales team.

Durrell grew up in Farmington and now lives in Industry with his wife Kathy. He is an alumnus of Mt. Blue High School and University of Maine at Farmington. After graduating UMF, Stewart taught school for five years in Dexter and Harmon.

In 1986, Durrell embarked on a very successful 31-year career with Horace Mann insurance company. He obtained many industry and company awards, including Horace Mann Hall of Fame Masters Club, Million Dollar Round Table and President’s Conference Qualifier multiple times.

Durrell is excited to work for you with your real estate needs. He has a vast knowledge of the Franklin County market from his insurance background. He is an avid sportsman who understands land values.

You can reach Stewart at Sandy River Realty by calling 207-778-6333 or by email to stew4949@gmail.com.