Strong photographer receives Presidents Cup

PORTLAND – Strong photographer Alana Ranney, received the Presidents Cup from the state of Maine Professional Photographers Association on March 19.

The Presidents Cup was established to recognize the talent, technical skills and abilities of Maine Photographers. It is an award that can be earned only by showing that talent by scoring a total of 12 merit points accumulated over six consecutive years. The artist is required to do all of the work from start to completion including taking the photograph, all retouching, design, printing, mounting, and matting.

Ranney completed the merits required in only five years. She was also awarded four blue ribbons and two red ribbons, for her images at the MPPA annual print competition. The judges included national renown photographers Steve Bedell, Tim Cameron, Nancy Green, Diane Miller Yeatman, Modonna Lovett Repeta, Stephen Sedman and Wayne Tarr.

Ranney operates a fine art portrait studio in Strong, where she specializes in family, high school seniors, newborn, children, and headshots. She also offers on location photography along with photographing a limited number of weddings each year. Alana also photographs the local scenes, producing high quality landscapes and nature photography images. You may have noticed her images in some local publications such as the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce brochure, where she donates the use of her images to be used to promote the area.

If you would like to learn more about Alana Ranney's photography visit her studio website at www.afinephoto.com for landscapes visit www.mainefineartphotography.com or to see her work in person, visit the High Peaks Artisan Guild located downtown Kingfield.