Strong selectmen vote to hold municipal elections by referendum

STRONG - Selectmen voted to reopen the Town Beach, Town Ball Field, Tennis Courts, and Town Park on Monday, June 15 with requirements to follow State of Maine and CDC guidelines and best practices. They also voted to hold the Municipal Election, originally scheduled in March on July 14 along with the State Primary and School Budget Validation Referendum. If you have already voted absentee in the Municipal Election, your vote is still valid and being held securely until processed.

All who wish to vote for these elections are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. Ballot requests can be made online at the State of Maine Absentee Ballot Request website, or contact the Strong Town Office at 684-4002 and they will fill out a request over the phone and mail ballots. Selectmen did not set a time for Town Meeting yet, as the gathering limit of 50 is still in place.

Selectmen also voted that the Strong Town office will be open to the public beginning Monday June 15. In an effort to meet all the CDC and State safety requirements, only one person is allowed at a time into the building. All others should wait outside or in their vehicle. In order to help people as quickly as possible, it is helpful to have people call ahead. At this time people are encouraged to take advantage of online services, or as much as possible to process through email, mail, or over the phone. For those still not comfortable coming into the office, items can be processed at the outside window.