Students graduate CNA course

TURNER - Six graduates of the MSAD 52 Adult Education CNA training program recently were awarded certificates of completion and pins as part of the completion of their training to become registered CNAs.

Students completed their clinical training at Marshwood Center in Lewiston. The welcome address was given by Adult Education Director Razell Ward. Student speakers included valedictorian Tracey Olnik and salutorian Gabrielle Therriault and congratulatory remarks were made by the Instructor Susan Hamann.

The Nightingale award was presented to Kaylee Libby, voted by the class to be the person they would most likely want to have as their caregiver.

As part of the pinning ceremony, each student selected someone from the audience that represented the support each received as they started and trained as CNAs and had them pin the CNA lapel pin on the student. At the conclusion of the ceremony family and friends enjoyed a potluck buffet that individuals, family and friend contributed.

MSAD 52 is currently taking applications for the next CNA training beginning late spring, please contact us at 225-1010 for more information.