Sugarloaf employees distribute $15,470 to local community

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust met recently to discuss the semi-annual distribution of funds to deserving local organizations. Following are the organizations benefiting from the Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust’s $15,470 allocation:

Kingfield POPS

Western Maine Center For Children

Stratton School / Eustis School Department

Foster Career and Technical Education Center

Webster Library

Stratton/Eustis Recreation Program

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit trust, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf area. The trust provides financial assistance to organizations with nonprofit, tax-exempt status. The goal of this assistance is to encourage the growth in existing human service and cultural organizations and to develop new organizations that will involve and improve the Sugarloaf area.

The Trust was established in early 1984, when the employees of Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation began contributing on a volunteer basis to the Trust through a payroll deduction program. These contributions were, and continue to be, matched by Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation. Additionally, the trust receives donations from the annual Sugarloaf Marathon and WinterKids Downhill 24 events.

The Trust donates approximately $50,000 into the community each year.

Fund requests for the fall distribution must be received by October 15, 2018. Requests can be made online, at www.sugarloaf.com/charitabletrust, or written and mailed to: Sarah Strunk, Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust, Sugarloaf, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947-9799.

For more information, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/charitabletrust.

About Sugarloaf – Located in Carrabassett Valley, ME, Sugarloaf is largest ski area in the East, and is home to the only lift-serviced above treeline skiing and riding in the East, and one of the top-rated golf courses in Maine, according to Golf Digest. Sugarloaf is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions. Follow: www.sugarloaf.com, www.facebook.com/sugarloaf, and http://twitter.com/sugarloafmaine.