Sugarloaf employees distribute $23,005 to local community

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust met recently for the semi-annual meeting to distribute funds to community organizations. The board’s focus during this review cycle was to support human services organizations serving the Sugarloaf area whose services will have the most direct and immediate impact on community members who have been impacted by the current pandemic.

The Trust awarded a total of $18,025 to the following organizations: Town of Eustis/Stratton Food Pantry, Salem Economic Ministry Food Pantry, Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry’s 2020 Community Fund, Western Maine Center for Children and Webster Library.

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit trust, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf area. The trust provides financial assistance to organizations with nonprofit, tax-exempt status. The goal of this assistance is to encourage the growth in existing human service and cultural organizations and to develop new organizations that will involve and improve the Sugarloaf area.

The Trust was established in early 1984, when the employees of Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation began contributing on a volunteer basis to the Trust through a payroll deduction program. These contributions were, and continue to be, matched by Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation. Additionally, the trust receives donations from the annual Sugarloaf Marathon and WinterKids Downhill 24 events.

The Trust donates approximately $50,000 into the community each year.

Fund requests for the fall distribution must be received by September 20, 2019. Requests can be made online, at www.sugarloaf.com/charitabletrust, or written and mailed to: Sarah Strunk, Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust, Sugarloaf, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947-9799.

For more information, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/charitabletrust.