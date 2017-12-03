Sugarloaf employees distribute $24,750

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Following a semi-annual meeting held on Nov. 3 where members of the Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust met to discuss the spring allocation of funds, Sugarloaf announced that the trust will be distributing $24,750 to various community organizations this month.

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit trust, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf area. The trust provides financial assistance to organizations with nonprofit, tax-exempt status. The goal of this assistance is to encourage the growth in existing human service and cultural organizations and to develop new organizations that will involve and improve the Sugarloaf area.

Below are the organizations benefiting from the Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust:

Kingfield Elementary School

Maine School of Masonry

Stratton Food Bank

Phillips Public Library

New Portland Community Library

Carrabassett Valley Recreation Department

Town of Kingfield Bike Paths

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area

The Trust was established in early 1984, when the employees of Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation began contributing on a volunteer basis to the Trust through a payroll deduction program. These contributions were, and continue to be, matched by Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation. Tax-deductible contributions to the Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust are presently being accepted from the entire Sugarloaf community.

Requests for the spring distribution of funds should be received by April 15, 2018. Mail to: Secretary, Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947-9799.

