Sugarloaf Golf Club to open for 33rd season Friday

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Despite lingering snow piles on Sugarloaf’s ski slopes, the summer season will officially begin this weekend at the Sugarloaf Golf Club, as the course opens for its 33rd season on Friday, June 1.

The resort will also continue the early season tradition of collecting canned food in exchange for discounted golf rounds, to benefit the Stratton Area Food Bank. By donating three or more non-perishable food items, golfers will be able to play 18 holes – with cart included – for only $40 during the Tin Mountain Round Up, June 1-3.

Sugarloaf hosted a “soft opening” over the past week, during which time members were allowed to play and get a sneak peek at the course. The consensus throughout the week was that turf conditions are in surprisingly good shape despite a challenging winter season.

Under the stewardship of new course superintendent Jay Lashar, the golf course has benefited from the recent stretch of favorable weather, as well as two months of aggressive cultural practices including verticutting, aerating, sanding and seeding all greens, tees and fairways.

For the second year in a row, the Sugarloaf Golf Club was recognized as the number one golf course in the State of Maine, by GolfWeek Magazine.

Known for its challenging layout and awe-inspiring vistas, the Robert Trent Jones, Jr-designed course has received numerous accolades from industry publications since it opened in 1985. However, this is only the third time in its history that Sugarloaf has received Golfweek’s ‘Best in State’ distinction.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have the course recognized by Golfweek as the best course Maine for the second year in a row,” said John Debiase, Sugarloaf Director of Golf. “This accolade is a testament to our hard-working maintenance team, who has been working tirelessly over the last few weeks to get the course ready to open.”

The course will also host a Spring Swing Social on Saturday, June 9 from 4-6 p.m. featuring complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for members, plus remarks from General Manager Karl Strand, Head Golf Professional Zach Zondlo, and new Course Superintendent Jay Lashar.

For more information on the Sugarloaf Golf Club, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/summer.