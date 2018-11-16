Sugarloaf opens today.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - With the return of winter-like temperatures over the weekend and over a foot of natural snow blanketing the mountain, Sugarloaf’s Snowmakers have fired up as many as 160 snowguns on Tote Road, King’s Landing, Hayburner and Candyside.

The is open for skiing and riding this Friday, Nov. 16.

“With favorable snowmaking temperatures expected through most of the week, and even more natural snow in the forecast, conditions for opening day will likely be some of the best we’ve seen in recent years,” Noelle Tuttle, Sugarloaf Marketing and Communications Manager said. “And with increased snowmaking capacity our early-season terrain offerings should expand quickly.”

Over the summer, the resort renovated its secondary snowmaking system by expanding an existing pump house and installing a new 600 horsepower, 1000 gallon per minute electric pump that will help improve efficiency and production on eastern and mid-mountain terrain during key early-season timeframes. The upgraded system will also exclusively service Drop Line – a new expert-level terrain park under construction east of the Lower Winter’s Way Trail, just above The Landing.

Lift service for opening weekend will be provided by the SuperQuad, and conditions are recommended for advanced skiers and riders only. Lift tickets will be at reduced early-season rates of $45 for all ages at any ticket window, or just $39 when purchased online in advance.

For more information on snowmaking, conditions and opening plans, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/daily.