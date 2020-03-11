Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust now accepting applications

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is accepting applications from local organizations for distribution of funds. Local organizations need to show eligibility of non-profit status, need for private financial support, and have an impact on the Sugarloaf region communities.

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit trust, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the communities that make up the Sugarloaf area. The trust provides financial assistance to organizations with nonprofit, tax-exempt status. The goal of this assistance is to encourage the growth in existing human service and cultural organizations and to develop new organizations that will involve and improve the Sugarloaf area.

The Trust was established in 1984, when employees of Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation began contributing on a volunteer basis to through a payroll deduction program. These contributions were, and continue to be, matched by Sugarloaf Mountain Corporation. Additionally, proceeds from the annual Sugarloaf Marathon and private donations are also contributing to the Trust.

In 2019, the Trust donated $55,043 to the following organizations:

Carrabassett Valley Recreation Dept

Foster CTE Center Composites

Garret Schenck School

Kingfield POPS

Lance Corporal Scott Paul Mem. Park

MSAD58 programming

Maine Mountain Children's House

Maine School of Masonry

Rangeley Friends of the Arts

Stratton School Garden Project

Town of Eustis

United Way of the Tri Valley Area

United Way – LEAP Fund

Wilhelm Reich Museum

Western Maine Play Museum

Western Mountains Baptist Church (Bridging the Gap program)

The Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust must receive requests for the spring distribution of funds by April 1, 2020. Requests can be made online, at www.sugarloaf.com/charitabletrust, or written and mailed to: Sarah Strunk, Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust, Sugarloaf, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947-9799.

For more information, please visit www.sugarloaf.com/charitabletrust.