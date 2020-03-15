Sugarloaf, Sunday River closing all ski operations until further notice

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – In light of the most recent recommendations and guidance from local authorities and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in regard to the COVID-19 situation, Sugarloaf, Sunday River, and Loon Mountain have made the difficult decision to close all ski operations at the end of the day today until further notice.

“This was not a decision we made lightly, and we know that there will be a lot of people out there who are disappointed,” Boyne Resorts Chief Operating Officer Rick Kelley said. “But our first responsibility is for the health and well being of our staff, guests, and community, and it is clear that this is the only appropriate and responsible course of action for us to take.”

This decision also means that all events scheduled for the remainder of the winter season have been cancelled, and all resort-managed lodging properties will also be closed during this time.

All full-time staff will continue to be paid for the remainder of the week, and resorts will be working to assist team members with transitional plans going forward.

Any guests who have purchased event tickets, lift tickets, or lodging reservations for March 16-April 30 will automatically be issued a full refund.