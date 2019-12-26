Sugarloaf to introduce Sno-Go Bikes this winter

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Guests at Sugarloaf will have a new way to get down the mountain this year, thanks to a new partnership with Sno-Go, a manufacturer of a new type of ski bike.

Sno-Go bikes feature three articulating skis which allow the user to carve turns on a wide variety of terrain and snow conditions. The front ski features a mountain-bike style suspension fork, and the bikes are equipped with a chairlift hook that allows them ride safely and securely on resort chairlifts.

Sno-Go riders use intuitive bike riding motions to control the bike, making them quick and easy to learn. Sno-Go bikes are the only ski bike to be endorsed by the Professional Ski Instructors Association of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer this new experience to our guests,” Sugarloaf Director of Skier Services Tom Butler said. “The Sno-Go bikes are a great option for anyone new to snowsports, or skiers and snowboarders looking for a new experience. They are quick and easy to learn, and the similarities to biking make the experience intuitive to most users.”

Sugarloaf will feature a fleet of 18 Sno-Go bikes that guests can rent this winter. Every rental comes with a lesson, and guests who complete the lesson will receive a Sno-Go bike pass that will allow them to use the bike on approved lifts at the resort.

Sno-Go bikes will also be available for purchase at Sugarloaf through the Downhill Supply Company. Bike purchases will also include a lesson with a Sugarloaf instructor and a Sno-Go bike pass.

Sno-Go bikes are classified as a “Type III” ski bike by the American Ski Bike Association, meaning they utilize three skis and are ridden in a standing position. Type III ski bikes are the only type of ski bike currently permitted at Sugarloaf.