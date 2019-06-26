Summer evening open house at CMCC is July 10

AUBURN - Central Maine Community College will host an open house on Wednesday, July 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. for students interested in attending the college this fall. This informal event will include campus tours and information on admissions, financial aid, and academic programs. All students applying at the event will have the $20 application fee waived. Assistance will be provided in completing the admissions application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The open house welcomes potential students of all ages, including the “nontraditional” student population. Nontraditional students are generally older students attending college for the first time or returning to college after an extended absence. “This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to extend their education to visit the college in a relaxed atmosphere,” said Director of Admissions Andrew Morong. “We welcome all potential students to come see the campus and learn about the opportunities we provide.”

While an RSVP is not required, anyone interested in attending is encouraged to do so online at www.cmcc.edu. Light refreshments will be served. Please call the Admissions Office at 755-5273 for more information.