‘Supervising Skills’ course offered at Central Maine Community College

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer the Supervising People: Essential Skills for Leaders course on Fridays, starting March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and ending on April 3.

No manager looks forward to approaching employees about job-performance problems, yet few tasks are more important. This course, spread out into five different modules, will help you to identify and manage communication barriers, performance issues and difficult employees. Learn the skills you need to address the difficult issues and improve team productivity. The cost of the class is $299 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is Feb. 27.