Support for Franklin County farmers

FARMINGTON - The Greater Franklin Food Council, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, and The Natural Resource Conservation Service will be hosting an online and teleconference meeting to provide support as farmers navigate the COVID-19 crisis. We want to hear from farmers about new challenges that are arising for their businesses, how they have shifted their operations, and to hear about challenges and concerns that are ongoing and changing rapidly. Local service providers will be on the call to help connect farmers to resources that may be helpful. The date is Tuesday, March 31 at 1 p.m.

Connection to this meeting is through the Zoom software at the link below. Zoom allows for video and audio through your computer. You can also dial in and join the meeting at the phone number below.

If this is your first time on a zoom connect, please familiarize yourself with this short video: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting

If you have any technology concerns, please reach out to Erica Emery at erica@rusticrootsfarm.org or at 205-2627.

Topic: Franklin County Farmers Meeting

Time: Mar 31, 2020 1 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://maine.zoom.us/j/348989619

Or Telephone:

US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 348 989 619