Surgeon joins Franklin Health Surgery

FARMINGTON - Marni Mishler-Stietzel has joined the medical staff of Franklin Health Surgery and Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mishler-Stietzel recently completed a five-year surgical residency at Northwell Health General Surgery (formerly Northshore Long Island Jewish) performing more than 1,000 surgical cases in general, trauma, and vascular disciplines. While there she was named the 2015 Teaching Consultant of the Year for Northwell Health System in New York.

Mishler-Stietzel received her medical degree at the University of Arizona School of Medicine in Tucson. During her medical school years, she received recognition for exemplary dedication to research, as well as dedication to medical education and community outreach.

Besides general surgery, Mishler-Stietzel’s professional interests include emergency surgery and minimally invasive procedures.

Franklin Health Surgery provides comprehensive evaluation and management of most conditions requiring general surgery, as well as advanced laparoscopic surgery, upper and lower GI endoscopy, colonoscopy, and stereotactic needle breast biopsy.

The practice is located on the second floor of the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus in Farmington. For more information or to make an appointment, call 778-6579.