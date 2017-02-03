Surry Seafood expands operations

DIXFIELD - What used to be a seasonal operation is now open year-round.

Scott and Tracy Blaisdell, along with Tamara Richard, are the new owners of Surry Seafood Co. located at 60 Weld Street in Dixfield. The trio recently purchased the business and have been expanding services ever since. Helped in part by a loan from Community Concepts Finance Corp., they were able to purchase new heating equipment which will keep their business open through the cold weather.

With a newly-expanded dining room, they offer more than just seafood. Surry Seafood Co.'s menu includes steak, chicken burgers and more.