Surveys for Arts, Cultural and Heritage plan collected through June

FARMINGTON - Greater Franklin Development Council and Arts Farmington are gathering information on creative resources in southern Franklin County and its surrounding towns, in order to develop an Arts, Cultural and Heritage Plan.

With help from Reinholt Consulting, GFDC and Arts Farmington are committed to creating a community designed plan that will enhance the quality of life for residents as well as the creative economy. Input from citizens, artists, and cultural organizations throughout this process is essential to the success of this effort. The surveys will be available to the public until the end of June.

The Public Opinion survey is designed to understand what residents and visitors think about the value, relevance and access to arts and cultural resources. The Artist & Performer Survey is designed to learn about the intricacies, needs and perspectives of creatives while the Cultural Organization Survey seeks to assess the challenges, needs and priorities of creative organizations and businesses.

After the survey portion of the project is complete, public meetings will be held to present data findings and initial recommendations. In addition, there will be meetings for strategy recommendations and for the cultural plan summary.

Whether you live, work, or just spend time in the southern Franklin County area, your feedback is essential! Please help shape the cultural plan by taking a few minutes to complete the Public Opinion Survey. There is also an Artist & Performer Survey and a Cultural Organization Survey. You may fill out as many of the surveys as apply to you.

Each survey takes 5-10 minutes, and by completing the Public Opinion Survey you will be entered into a drawing for $50 Visa gift card! Winner will be announced on June 30th.

Find the surveys here: http://reinholtconsulting.com/projects/franklin-hills/

Hardcopies of the surveys are available at most Town Office and Libraries in southern Franklin County. For more information contact: saskia@reinholtconsulting.com, 207-218-2072