Tea party to benefit Webster Library

KINGFIELD - A fundraiser to benefit the Webster Library will take place on May 19 at 2 p.m. at the Inn on Winters Hill.

The event will feature a presentation by Maine children's author Tamra Wight which highlights Maine wildlife and eco-adventures for ages 7 to 12. A tea party will be held, including finger sandwiches, desserts and fruit, served in the Victorian mansion.

Reservations are required by calling 265-2052 Or e-mail Julia at websterlibrary2@gmail.com. Tickets are $25 for an adult, children (13 and under) are half price.