The Connected Leader: Creating a culture of engagement and collaboration

FARMINGTON - In this disruptive and fast-paced era of always needing to learn, do, and achieve more, it can

sometimes feel like we don’t know where our anchor is. On March 24, national speaker and business strategist Lisa Danforth will guide participants in an afternoon of discussion and activities that create connections across all aspects of who we are as leaders and emerging leaders. Hosted by Franklin Savings Bank and Safe Voices, proceeds from this event will benefit victims of domestic abuse and human sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“When initiating change in our business, we can often find individual patterns of behavior that prevent progress and minimize opportunities in the future. While we are focusing on creating change and developing a vision of what we want our future work to look like, we should also be spending time on creating stronger human connections within our business and community. With time and intention, we can learn to become a connected leader who creates an engaging culture as well as a fulfilling work-life for ourselves, our team, and our community," Danforth said.

Becoming a more connected leader means deepening your engagement with

• Yourself: Identify your values and motivations (so that you have a bigger WHY to make

choices from when the path is not clear)

• Your Team: Inspire buy-in and a capacity for leadership (so that your team is motivated

from within)

• Your Community: Multiply your impact and grow value by investing in others (so that you

can inspire others to step forward into their greatness)

This event will be held at The Homestead from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a networking reception from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Register online at safevoices.eventbrite.com *Space is limited to just 30 participants. Early registration is recommended.