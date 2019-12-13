The Village Flea opens this weekend

WILTON - The Village Flea, located at 471B Routes 2 and 4 Wilton, is family owned and operated by longtime Wilton residents Vicky and Joe Kinsey.

Formerly known as “The Shoppe,” The Village Flea offers vintage furniture, home goods, tools, books, jewelry and more.

A Grand Opening will be held Dec. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, all purchases will receive a 10 percent discount and every shopper who purchases $10 or more qualifies for a drawing for a Christmas ham.

For more information, call The Village Flea at 207-645-9700 or check out the Facebook page here.