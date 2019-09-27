Three Kingfield businesses move to Curve Street

KINGFIELD - Three businesses: Equinox Bodywork, owned by Liz Stefany, LMT; Holistic Bodywork, owned by Lynn Reid, LMT, CPP; and Magical Moments Photography have moved from their location in Grand Central Station due to the recent sale of the building. The move occurred in late-August and they have relocated to 3 Curve Street, in space most recently occupied by Emery Associates accounting.

For licensed massage therapists Reid and Stefany, it was imperative to find a new location with ground-floor access, in a quiet location that also had on-site laundry. Melissa Hill, owner of Magical Moments Photography, also wanted a first-floor location.

"When I do a newborn session, I have to schedule it within the first 14 days after birth," Hill said. "For a mother who has just had a C-section, a tall flight of stairs to get to my studio just isn’t an option."

All three business owners are happy with the move and are settling in after their first month at the new location.

Reid is a graduate of SpaTech in Westbrook, where she studied Holistic Massage and Polarity Therapy. She is a Certified Polarity Practitioner and recently completed her training in CranioSacral Therapy with the Upledger Institute. For more information, or to book an appointment, call her at 207-837-2392 or find her online at maineholisticbodywork.com.

Stefany is celebrating her 10 years in practice this year and is currently unable to take on new clients due to her full schedule. She is a 2009 graduate of The Downeast School of Massage with a focus in Sports Massage. Her website is equinoxbodywork.com.

Hill has been photographing local life events since 2014. From newborn sessions, senior school photos, engagements, weddings, maternity photos, and all the other times in between, she expertly captures these moments for you to cherish forever. To book a session and for more information email her at magicalmoments6@gmail.com or find her online at magicalmoments6.weebly.com.