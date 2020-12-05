Titcomb Mountain’s 25th Annual Holiday Auction

FARMINGTON—The Titcomb Mountain 25th Annual Holiday Auction is going to be a little different this year but is still the most important fundraising event of the season. Titcomb has transitioned the Holiday Auction bidding to online for an entire week. Starting Friday Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. and ending on Saturday Dec. 12 at 12 p.m.

All items up for bid in the online auction have been generously donated by local businesses and Titcomb lovers to support our fundraising efforts! The bidding will take place for entire week instead of one night. Here is the link to access all auction items as well as how to bid and the rules - https://www.biddingowl.com/ Auction/home.cfm?auctionID= 25013

Bidding begins Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. but those wishing to participate can register for quick login once bidding is live!

TAKE OUT FOR TITCOMB There's also an option to make the auction viewing more enjoyable. While waiting for the auction results, participants should feel free to order some take-out from the participating restaurants in during the "Take-Out for Titcomb!" event coinciding with the auction. A portion of the proceeds from orders will go towards Titcomb Mountain's Club Fundraising Efforts. Make sure to mention Ski Titcomb when placing any orders.

Supporting Restaurants:

https://www.facebook.com/ Arkaypizza/ Arkay Pizza - (207) 778-3944