Touch of Class altering discount system

FARMINGTON - The Touch of Class Thrift Shops will debut a new system on July 1 for offering discounts on their products.

Currently the shops offers a 50 percent reduction on a certain color every week. After two years of offering this discount it has been decided that the cost was impacting the operational/financial capabilities of the stores.

Due to the increase in the minimum wage over the next four years the overall cost to operate the stores will increase significantly. The organization takes great pride in discontinuing the use of a special certificate from the Federal Government to pay individuals with disabilities at below the minimum wage.

The new system will begin on July 1, 2017.

On the 15th and the 28th of every month a certain color tag will be offered at the discounted rate of 50 percent. This new system will offer two days a month with 50 percent off that color tag.

As of July 7 the stores will all stay open until 6 p.m. on Fridays.

There will be a 50 percent off sale section offered to customers every day. These items will be stamped and offered at 50 percent off list price daily.

Touch of Class hopes that this new system is not inconvenient for our valued customers. The organization is so appreciative of the incredible clean, beautiful donations from the local community.

Touch of Class thanks all of its customers and asks for everyone's support of its mission to continue employing individuals with Intellectual Disabilities from our local area.