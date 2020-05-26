Touch of Class thrift shops planning soft opening for June 1

Three Touch of Class stores will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The stores will not be opened on weekends at this point. Other modifications have been made for the safety of shoppers and workers, staying in compliance with all state requirements.

Per state orders: face coverings will be required and only a limited number of shoppers will be allowed in at a time. The stores are limiting only two shoppers per family and the two family members must stay together.

Six feet must be maintained at all times between shoppers. No dressing rooms will be available, no returns will be allowed and no shopping carts will be set out for use at this time.

A sanitizing station will be available by the entrance door in each store.

We hope to offer more hours in July and we hope to keep all shoppers and workers safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.