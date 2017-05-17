Tractor Supply hosting weekend product demonstrations

Wilton - Tractor Supply Company is inviting customers of the Wilton store to stop by on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., to test a variety of power equipment products and enjoy activities including Riding Mower Demo, Riding Mowers 101, Trimmer Demo and Pet Clinic.

"Our goal is to ensure that every customer purchasing a piece of power equipment from our store walks out with a stronger knowledge of how to use it," said Krista Bowman, manager of the Wilton Tractor Supply store. "At Tractor Supply, we are not only here for your rural lifestyle needs, but also to provide you with the advice and expertise that goes along with it."

Participating event partners will include a professional pet groomer on-site 10 a.m. to noon.

When it comes to the Wilton community’s farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners and tradesmen, Tractor Supply can be considered a one-stop-shop. Items including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, tractor and trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler and irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers and more can be found at the Wilton store.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 979 US Route 2 East. For more information, please contact the Wilton Tractor Supply store at 207-778-5900.