Try Farmington, L/A bus route free on May 14

FARMINGTON - In celebration of National Transportation Week, Western Maine Transportation Services invites riders to join them for Try Transit Tuesday next week.

On Tuesday, May 14, riders can try the new GreenLine Commuter route, between Farmington and Lewiston/Auburn, fare-free all day.

Fares are regularly $3 per boarding for travel within either Androscoggin or Franklin Counties, or $5 per boarding for travel between counties. The local fare between Jay and Livermore Falls is also $3.

Schedule information is available at www.wmtsbus.org or by calling WMTS at 800-393-9335 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.