Tumbledown Brewing employees, customers help out namesake

August 8, 2019

Tumbledown Brewing employees and customers volunteered on Tumbledown Mountain earlier this month.

WELD - On Aug. 3, employees and customers of Tumbledown Brewing organized a day of volunteer trail work on the Parker Ridge trail on Tumbledown Mountain.

Coordinating with Emily Friedman, the Mt. Blue/Tumbledown Environmental Steward, the volunteers re-dug water bars critical for preventing trail erosion, cleared drainage ditches and trimmed brush.

Another volunteer day is planned for September. Any support the efforts can get means a lot - organizers are always looking for new volunteers to help protect the landscape. Anyone interest in helping can contact Emily at mtblue.environmentalsteward@gmail.com.

