U-Haul partnering with Sunshine Pools in Jay

JAY — U-Haul Company of Maine is pleased to announce that Sunshine Pools has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the local community.

Sunshine Pools at 1381 Main Street will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes. Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; and on-call Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (207) 897-2156 or visiting here.

Sunshine Pools partners Jeff and Kim LaRoche are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Franklin County.

U-Haul and Sunshine Pools are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis. Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Sunshine Pools is a great place to become U-Haul Famous. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.