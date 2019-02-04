UCU accepting applications for annual student scholarships

ORONO – University Credit Union (UCU) is now accepting applications for its 2019 scholarship program. Applications must be received through the UCU website no later than Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

For a fourth consecutive year, UCU will award a $1,000 scholarship to a student from each of the seven University of Maine System institutions, including: University of Maine, University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine at Farmington, University of Maine at Fort Kent, University of Maine at Machias, University of Maine at Presque Isle, and the University of Southern Maine, as well as Maine Maritime Academy.

“From the first savings account to the first home, at UCU we’re here every step of the way helping members start their financial lives strong and finish where they want to be – enjoying life,” said Matthew Walsh, president and CEO of UCU. “If done wisely, investing in education can be one of the greatest stepping stones toward long-term financial success and we are pleased to be able to offer a multi-campus annual scholarship to assist with the cost of attendance.”

To be considered, applicants must be UCU members in good standing with primary account ownership and be entering the fall 2019 semester at one of the eight institutions. Qualified applicants will be selected by the Scholarship Committee based upon their eligibility and application information. Scholarship recipients are chosen at random from the pool of qualified applicants. Funds will be disbursed directly to the school upon verification of enrollment in both semesters and will be divided equally between the fall and spring semesters.

Since beginning its scholarship program in 2016, UCU has awarded 19 scholarships totaling $17,500. For full program details and to apply, visit www.ucu.maine.edu/scholarship/.

About UCU

Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union (UCU) is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the seventh largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets and the third largest in terms of total members. UCU has eight retail locations across the state serving University of Maine System students, employees, alumni and their families primarily. Branches are located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit ucu.maine.edu.