UCU awards scholarships to University of Maine System and Maine Maritime Academy students

ORONO – University Credit Union announced the recipients of its annual scholarship program for 2019, including a Farmington student attending the University of Maine at Farmington

Kiera Jasper, of Farmington, is attending the University of Maine at Farmington to study Secondary Education with a concentration in Mathematics. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship from UCU.

Also receiving a $1,000 scholarship from UCU:

Austin Cashman, of Windsor, Conn. is attending the University of Maine to study Economics.

Riley Grady, of Gardiner, is attending the University of Maine at Augusta to study Mental Health and Human Services.

Naf Richie, of Bangor, ME is attending the University of Maine at Fort Kent to study Nursing.

Savannah Borland, of Brownsville, TX is attending the University of Maine at Presque Isle to study Psychology.

Ange Kamanyana, of Scarborough, ME is attending the University of Southern Maine to study Occupational Therapy.

Dawson Byers, of Kenduskeag, ME is attending Maine Maritime Academy to study International Business Logistics.

UCU has awarded over 25 scholarships since beginning its annual scholarship program in 2016. For more information, visit www.ucu.maine.edu/scholarship/.