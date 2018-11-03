UCU offers new Wealth Management services

ORONO - University Credit Union, a full-service statewide credit union chartered to serve University of Maine System students, alumni, employees and their families, has teamed up with CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. to make financial planning and investment services available to its members.

UCU Wealth Management is a new core service bringing cutting-edge financial planning services and tools to UCU members for the first time and rounding out UCU’s broad menu of financial services for every stage of life. From planning for retirement to saving for children’s education to paying off debt, UCU members will benefit from the program’s wealth of services, products and planning tools, including: 401(k) / pension rollovers, retirement planning, education funding, mutual funds, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and wealth management. UCU Wealth Management services are offered through CBSI, a broker-dealer affiliate of CUNA Mutual Group exclusively serving credit union members.

“Our mission at UCU is to actively advance the financial wellbeing of our members in every stage of their lives, from the first savings account to retirement and everything in between,” said UCU President and CEO Matthew Walsh. “This new service enables us to bridge those later years and truly be full-service to all members. Today, we share in our members’ excitement as we launch UCU Wealth Management, and we thank our members for our continued role in helping to secure their financial futures.”

UCU joins over 285 credit unions around the country that have recognized the demand for wealth management services among credit union members and have selected CBSI for its proven success strategies, industry-leading performance and continued recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical CompaniesTM as ranked by Ethisphere. For more information about CUNA Mutual Group and CBSI, visit www.cunamutual.com.

For more information about UCU Wealth Management, visit ucu.maine.edu/ucuwm.

Representatives are registered, securities are sold, and advisory services are offered through CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), member FINRA/SIPC, a registered broker/dealer and investment advisor, which is not an affiliate of the credit union. CBSI is under contract with the financial institution to make securities available to members. Not NCUA/NCUSIF/FDIC insured, May Lose Value, No Financial Institution Guarantee. Not a deposit of any financial institution.

About CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc.

CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI) provides broker-dealer and registered investment advisory services to credit unions throughout the nation, offering a full range of investment and insurance products to help credit unions help their members reach a more secure financial position. CBSI, an affiliate of CUNA Mutual Group, is the leading broker-dealer serving the credit union marketplace. CBSI has more than 285 credit union programs and 430 active advisors, with more than $25 billion in assets under management.

About University Credit Union

Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the seventh largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets and the third largest in terms of total members. UCU has nine retail locations across the state serving the University of Maine System students, employees, and alumni and their families primarily. Branches are located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit ucu.maine.edu.