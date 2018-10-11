UCU promotes Brooke York to Farmington branch manager

FARMINGTON - University Credit Union, Maine’s only full-service financial institution chartered to serve University of Maine System students, employees, alumni and their families, announced the promotion of Brooke York to branch manager at 154 High Street in Farmington.

York joined UCU in Farmington in 2016 as a member services representative and was promoted to assistant branch manager in 2017. York previously worked at a large financial services firm, as well as a local community bank. She is a graduate of Mt. Blue High School and has attended the University of Maine at Farmington.

“As a member-owned financial institution, it always gives me joy to promote from within our organization as well as the communities we serve,” said Matthew Walsh, president and CEO of University Credit Union. “Brooke is a familiar face to many in Farmington, as a Mt. Blue grad, a former UMF student and, most recently, as our assistant branch manager. I am confident Brooke’s professional experience and local roots will be of great benefit to our members and the Farmington community.”

York resides in Farmington with her spouse and children.

UCU’s Farmington branch opened at 154 High Street in 2007, and in 2016 became the first UCU branch to feature a state-of-the-art interactive video teller machine for added member convenience. Joining UCU is easy! For information on membership eligibility, visit ucu.maine.edu/membership-eligibility/.

As a three-time Best Places to Work in Maine honoree, UCU is proud to recognize the accomplishments of its dedicated employees and encourages interested candidates to visit ucu.maine.edu/careers/ for more information.