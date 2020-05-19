UMaine Extension 4-H offers professional development for adults working with youth

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer professional development sessions online for adults working with youth starting 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 27. Sessions continue June 1, 3, 4 and 11.

Virtual 4-H Quarantine Professional Development is designed for after-school providers, 4-H volunteers, teachers - any adult working directly with youth. Topics include making and tinkering, supporting social and emotional learning, observing the natural world, and creative problem-solving. Workshops will involve online and independent work. Certificates for contact hours will be provided.

The sessions are free; preregistration is required 24 hours in advance. Register for one or more workshops on the program webpage. Participating by video (rather than by phone call) is preferred; sessions will not be recorded. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd, 207.581.3877; jessica.brainerd@maine.edu.