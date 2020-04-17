UMaine Extension offers e-commerce, other marketing ideas for farms

ORONO - In this time of physical distancing from others, farmers in Maine have been using alternative methods to market to their customers, including social media, online farm stores and directories, and other tools.

In support of growers and producers developing alternative marketing methods, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has compiled a variety of resources focused on e-commerce platforms and additional marketing options for farms. UMaine Extension professor Donna Coffin authored the new webpage.

For more information contact Coffin at 207.262.7726, donna.coffin@maine.edu.