UMaine Extension, SCORE Maine offer accounting workshop for farms



ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and SCORE Maine will offer a four-session online accounting workshop for small farms and agricultural businesses using QuickBooks from 6–8:30 p.m. starting Feb. 15. The remaining dates for the webinar series are Feb. 17, Feb. 22 and Feb. 24.

“QuickBooks for Farms” includes basic principles of accounting; tracking sales, invoicing, payments and expenses; and reporting functions. Access to a desktop personal computer or laptop capable of running the software, made available to participants for the duration of the workshop, is required. SCORE Maine volunteer Michael Fortin will lead the workshop.

The workshop is free; registration is required by Feb. 12. Register and find more information on the SCORE Maine website. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Chris Howard, 207-570-2868; christina.howard@maine.edu.