UMF 2017-18 Winter Term now open, offers wide range of “flex-courses”
FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to offer a wide range of flexible Winter Term courses aimed at helping current students and members of the public meet their personal college credit needs.
UMF’s 2017-18 Winter Term offers online, hybrid and in-classroom courses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 credits. This new “flex-course” lineup features dynamic faculty and interesting courses in subjects from art to technology, including:
- Business Management
- Coaching Methods – Baseball / Softball
- Chinese Politics
- Elementary Chemistry
- Psychology of Cinema
- Special Projects in Drawing (multi level 2-4 credits)
- Into to Excel VBA or SQL
- Writing for Children and Young Adults
- And more
Classes run from Monday, Dec. 18 thru Friday, Jan. 19, and registration is now open.
To see course listings, including a detailed description, credit hours, dates, times and locations visit www.umf.maine.edu. Click on the “Take Winter Classes” box at the top of the page and again on “Winter 2017-2018” on the next page and select a subject to see a course list. To register, click on a course and the “Add to My Bookbag” link and you will be contacted by a UMF registration specialist.
Individuals may also register in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday, at the Merrill Center in UMF’s Merrill Hall, 224 Main St.
The deadline for course registration is the first day of classes. Classes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, please contact the UMF Merrill Center at 778-7237 or registrar@umf.maine.edu, or Eric Brown, vice president for academic affairs and provost, at brown.eric@maine.edu or 207-778-7457.
