UMF 2017-18 Winter Term now open, offers wide range of “flex-courses”

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to offer a wide range of flexible Winter Term courses aimed at helping current students and members of the public meet their personal college credit needs.

UMF’s 2017-18 Winter Term offers online, hybrid and in-classroom courses of 1, 2, 3 and 4 credits. This new “flex-course” lineup features dynamic faculty and interesting courses in subjects from art to technology, including:

Business Management

Coaching Methods – Baseball / Softball

Chinese Politics

Elementary Chemistry

Psychology of Cinema

Special Projects in Drawing (multi level 2-4 credits)

Into to Excel VBA or SQL

Writing for Children and Young Adults

And more

Classes run from Monday, Dec. 18 thru Friday, Jan. 19, and registration is now open.

To see course listings, including a detailed description, credit hours, dates, times and locations visit www.umf.maine.edu. Click on the “Take Winter Classes” box at the top of the page and again on “Winter 2017-2018” on the next page and select a subject to see a course list. To register, click on a course and the “Add to My Bookbag” link and you will be contacted by a UMF registration specialist.

Individuals may also register in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday, at the Merrill Center in UMF’s Merrill Hall, 224 Main St.

The deadline for course registration is the first day of classes. Classes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please contact the UMF Merrill Center at 778-7237 or registrar@umf.maine.edu, or Eric Brown, vice president for academic affairs and provost, at brown.eric@maine.edu or 207-778-7457.