UMF accreditation process seeks comments from the public

FARMINGTON - The College of Education, Health and Rehabilitation at the University of Maine at Farmington is hosting an accreditation visit by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) on Nov. 5-7, 2017, and is inviting interested parties to submit third-party comments to the site team.

Comments must address substantive matters related to the quality of professional education programs offered and should specify the party's relationship to the provider (i.e., graduate, present or former faculty member, employer of graduates, etc.)

Members of the public can submit written testimony by Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 to:

CAEP

1140 19th Street NW, Suite 400

Washington, DC 20036

Or by email to: callforcomments@caepnet.org

Such comments must be within the specified period and based on the core tenets of CAEP accreditation standards of excellence, which recognize that: