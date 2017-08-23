UMF accreditation process seeks comments from the public
FARMINGTON - The College of Education, Health and Rehabilitation at the University of Maine at Farmington is hosting an accreditation visit by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) on Nov. 5-7, 2017, and is inviting interested parties to submit third-party comments to the site team.
Comments must address substantive matters related to the quality of professional education programs offered and should specify the party's relationship to the provider (i.e., graduate, present or former faculty member, employer of graduates, etc.)
Members of the public can submit written testimony by Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 to:
CAEP
1140 19th Street NW, Suite 400
Washington, DC 20036
Or by email to: callforcomments@caepnet.org
Such comments must be within the specified period and based on the core tenets of CAEP accreditation standards of excellence, which recognize that:
- In CAEP's performance-based system, accreditation is based on evidence that demonstrates that teacher candidates know the subject matter and can teach it effectively so that students learn. In the CAEP system, EPPs must prove that candidates can connect theory to practice and be effective in an actual P-12 classroom.
- A professional education provider that is accredited by CAEP is expected to be involved in ongoing planning and evaluation; engaged in continuous assessment and development; ensure that faculty and programs reflect new knowledge, practice, and technologies; and be involved in continuous development in response to the evolving world of education and educational reform.
