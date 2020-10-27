UMF announces new members of the University’s Board of Visitors for 2020-21

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce the appointment of seven new members to the University’s Board of Visitors for 2020-2021.

The UMF Board of Visitors is a distinguished body of community and regional leaders that advises the president regarding the University’s role and mission and its relationship with the people of Maine. Members of this select group assist the University by promoting understanding and support with the System Board of Trustees, the State Legislature, state agencies, businesses, school systems, social services providers, the media and the general public

Joining the board are Mana Abdi ‘18, advocate for Disability Rights of Maine; Jennifer Bjorn, chief financial officer for Kyes Insurance; Thomas Dukes '90, General Counsel for SafeGuard Cyber; Mattie Lajoie '19, recent UMF graduate; John Moore, owner/operator Narrow Gauge Cinema; Greg Patterson, manager Farmington Walmart and Barbara Sergio, senior director of Quality and Patient Safety for Franklin Community Health Network.

“UMF Board of Visitors members are an invaluable part of our Farmington family,” said Edward Serna, UMF president. “They each bring a unique personal perspective, professionalism and expertise to their role as ambassadors for UMF. We are so appreciative of their time and creative energy as they represent the University in their communities and throughout the state.”

Candidates are confirmed by the University of Maine System Board of Trustees.

Other members of the UMF Board of Visitors include:

Chair – David Levesque, Esq. ’88, Law Office of David Levesque; Michael Bell ‘86, president of Bell Oldow, Inc.; Stephen Brooks ’92, CEO of Brooks Inc.; Todd Chamberlain ’03, director, IT contract staffing services; Scott Conners ’90, retired Landmark Partners; Jennifer Dorman ’93, 2015 Maine Teacher of the Year, Skowhegan Area Middle School; Lynn Farrin ’89, STEM education specialist Maine Mathematics & Science Alliance; Jim Gailey ’94, county manager for County of Cumberland; Eileen Kreutz, Gold Leaf Institute; Chris McKee ’92, vice president Geiger; Marjorie Medd, former UMS Board of Trustee; Jonathan Moody ’98, assistant superintendent MSAD 54 and Cathy Wimett, professor emerita UMF.

For more information, visit: https://www.umf.maine.edu/about/umf-board-visitors/