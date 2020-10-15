UMF announces two new Education programs to help meet Maine’s urgent need for qualified teachers

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to announce two new Teacher Education programs in undergraduate and graduate education that will help provide new pathways for educators to reach their professional goals while helping to meet Maine’s urgent need for qualified teachers.

Both programs, a Master’s of Science in Education in Mathematics Education and a Bachelor’s of Science in School Health Education: Physical Education Concentration, were recently approved by the University of Maine System Board of Trustees and will be available January 2021.

“Today, more than ever, teachers are critically important to Maine students, families and the fabric of our state,” said Edward Serna, UMF president. “Farmington remains committed to creating the academic opportunities that help our students succeed in the classroom, in their careers and in meeting the changing needs of Maine schools.”

UMF’s unique, new Master of Science in Education - Mathematics Education program is designed to prepare educators to deliver effective mathematics instruction to all students and offer leadership to innovate in this practice. Developed with multiple pathways, the program will grow the capacity of Maine schools to support the mathematics skills necessary to strengthen both student outcomes and Maine’s economy.

With a focus on leadership, this program will prepare educators with the critical training to provide students, individual schools and system-level educational organizations with advanced mathematics education and support.

“There is a significant need nationally and within the State of Maine to improve mathematics achievement outcomes,” said Katherine Yardley, UMF associate provost and dean of Education, Health and Rehabilitation. “The Masters in Mathematics Education will prepare leaders in the field of mathematics education and enhance the capacity of Maine schools to deliver high quality, effective mathematics instruction to all students.”

UMF’s MSEd in Mathematics Education was created with a two-fold purpose, to help educators become leaders in mathematics education; and to create a pathway for college graduates with a strong mathematics background to become middle or secondary mathematics teachers.

Thirty-three credits are needed to complete this master’s degree program. These include core courses and those for specialization. All courses will be delivered either online or in UMF’s 70/30 hybrid format. Nine of the graduate credits are in mathematics and are specifically focused on the development of key mathematics content across Pre-K-12.

This new program is an addition to Farmington’s robust graduate mathematics education offerings, including graduate certificates in mathematics coaching, mathematics intervention and mathematics leadership. These certificates are designed to provide students with the strategies and knowledge that will deepen their expertise and prepare educators for the challenges of being a mathematics leader.

For more information, contact Erin Connor, associate dean for UMF Graduate and Continuing Education at erin.l.connor@maine.edu or visit: https://www.umf.maine.edu/grad-studies/m-s-ed-in-mathematics-education/

The new UMF Bachelors Program in School Health Education: Physical Education Concentration, offers students the opportunity to earn K-12 teacher certification in School Health Education while completing coursework in Physical Education that meets Maine state requirements. Students can achieve certification in Physical Education upon passing the Physical Education Praxis exam and having a year’s experience teaching physical education.

This combination will help meet the changing needs of rural school districts in Maine, where teachers are often required to teach both School Health and Physical Education.

The program is in close collaboration with the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Building on existing resources at both campuses, this innovative partnership will feature UMPI faculty providing Farmington students with Physical Education coursework through online delivery. Those courses may include teaching elementary and secondary Physical Education, motor learning and adaptive Phys. Ed.

UMF faculty will provide Presque Isle students with School Health Education courses required for certification. Also available through online delivery, these courses will include a rich combination of general education, professional education and content courses and extensive experiential learning opportunities.

This collaborative partnership will make it possible, for the first time, for Maine students to take the coursework for both School Health Education and Physical Education while studying on a single University of Maine System campus.

"The University of Maine at Presque Isle is so pleased to partner with the University of Maine at Farmington on this effort to expand certification offerings for our students," UMPI President Ray Rice said. "With UMF's help, this will serve as an excellent new credentialing opportunity for our students who want to earn their School Health concentration and we are excited to be able to reciprocate by providing UMPI Physical Education courses for UMF students seeking PE certification. It's an excellent example of how collaboration can be leveraged to better meet workforce development needs."

For more information, contact Maurice Martin, professor of UMF Community Health at Maurice.martin@maine.edu or visit: https://www.umf.maine.edu/academics/programs/school-health-education-phys-ed/