UMF brings recruiting representatives to campus for annual Career Fair on March 20

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is bringing together employers from both the business and education world for its annual Career Fair, Monday, March 20, 2017. This event is free and open to the public.

More than 50 recruiting representatives will be on hand to network with attendees as they interview and hire for full-time and part-time career positions, seasonal jobs and internships.

Traditional career fair employers will be present from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the corridor of the UMF Olsen Student Center. These include representatives from community service and health organizations, summer camps, private businesses and Maine state and federal agencies.

Education employers will be in the North Dining Halls in the UMF Olsen Student Center from 1-3 p.m. Recruiters will be present from Maine and New Hampshire school districts, the Bureau of Indian Education in Maine and educational organizations focusing on urban and international teaching opportunities.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and wear attire appropriate for a job interview.

Employers interested in participating can register online or contact Cynthia McShane, UMF career counselor, at cynthia.mcshane@maine.edu or 207-778-7035.

To see a full list of participating employers or to register as an employer, please visit the UMF Career Services website.

In the event of cancellation due to inclement weather, the fair will take place Wednesday, March 22.

This year’s Career Fair is sponsored by UMF Career Services and generously co-sponsored by Toddle Inn Child Care and Community Health and Counseling Services. The Educators Career Fair is generously co-sponsored by Maine Indian Education.