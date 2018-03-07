UMF Career Fair creates a pathway to connect students with Maine employers on March 19

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is holding its annual Career Fair day with more than 50 Maine employers on-site, on March 19.

An annual event for close to 20 years, the UMF Career Fair creates a pathway for students and members of the public looking for career opportunities to connect with Maine employers - and for Maine employers to find qualified, well-prepared employees.

This year’s event will take place in the UMF Olsen Student Center and feature regular Career Fair employers from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the hallways, and education Career Fair employers from 1 to 3 p.m., in the North Dining Halls.

“Lewiston Public Schools looks forward to UMF's Career Fair, where we meet future educators. We have been extremely successful in hiring top candidates from UMF, to help grow Lewiston Public Schools.” Said Lisa Tiner, recruiter for Lewiston Public Schools.

Recruiting representatives will be on campus to hire for full-time and part-time career postions, seasonal jobs and internships. Businesses represented will include those focusing on technology, utility services, financial services, construction, community and mental health programs, human services, education, media and marketing, recreation sports, hospitality services, summer camps and more.

“MAS Community Health has been extremely fortunate working with current students and alumni from the University of Maine Farmington campus. We have had great success with scheduling around students class schedules in order to get them the hours they are looking for,” said Erica Higginbotham, MAS Community Health recruiter. “Students that we have hired come with a great scope of knowledge in the behavioral/mental health and education field which makes a drastic impact when working with our clients. The education and life experience that the students bring to MAS truly make an everlasting impression on the community they are serving.”

The UMF Career Fair day is sponsored by the UMF Office of Career Services. Registration is not necessary. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 207-778-7034. To see a full list of participating employers visit the UMF Career Services website at http://www2.umf.maine.edu/careers/job-fairs-and-career-events/umf-spring-job-fair/

The UMF Career Fair is grateful to the Fair Benefactor Sponsor: Community Health and Couseling Services, and its Fair Supporter Sponsors: Children’s Center, MAS Community Health and Camp Tapawingo.