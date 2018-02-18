UMF forum on educational issues March 28

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington College of Education, Health and Rehabilitation invites members of the public to a forum featuring representatives from Maine educational organizations where they will introduce themselves and their work addressing educational issues that affect Maine children and families.

Organizations represented will include the Maine Education Association, Maine Principals Association, Maine School Management Association, Maine Administration of Services for Children with Disabilities, Maine Association of Education of Young Children, Maine Children’s Alliance and Maine Roads to Quality.

This free and open to the public presentation takes place from 6:15­ p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 28 in Lincoln Auditorium, in UMF Roberts Learning Center. Dinner is available for a fee of $15.

Anyone interested can register by going online to http://www2.umf.maine.edu/gradstudies/policy18/, printing the registration form, checking Session 3, and mailing it to the UMF Office of Graduate Studies, 111 South Street, Farmington, Maine, 04938. Please include payment for dinner if desired.

Sessions 1 and 2 of the program are created primarily for undergraduate students, classroom teachers, administrators and graduate students. These sessions will focus on finding your voice as a teacher leader with local legislators to use policy to advocate for children and families. These sessions will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the North Dining Hall, in UMF Olsen Student Center.

Members of the public interested in registering for Session 1 or 2 should contact Johanna Prince, director of UMF graduate programs in education at johanna.prince@maine.edu. Seating is limited.