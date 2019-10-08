UMF Graduate and Continuing Education announces new leadership

FARMINGTON - In keeping with its commitment to provide Maine citizens with the best professional preparation possible throughout their careers, the University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to announce two new leadership positions at UMF.

The University’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education has named Kenneth Lewis as the new director of Educational Outreach and Erin L. Connor as the new associate dean.

The UMF Division of Graduate and Continuing Education offers masters programs in early childhood education and educational leadership, multiple certificate programs, an online Special Education Alternative Route to Certification (SPARC), the Maine Mathematics Coaching Program and individual graduate courses and professional development opportunities.

It is also broadening its focus to support the development of graduate programming outside of Teacher Education and attract adult learners with little or no college experience.

“Graduate and continuing education is essential to in-service educators in order to help them advance in their knowledge and meet the challenges of educating the next generation,” said Katherine Yardley, UMF associate provost and dean of the College of Education, Health and Rehabilitation. “UMF will benefit greatly from Erin and Ken’s leadership as we look to expand graduate programming that aligns with the public’s interest and areas of our faculty’s expertise.”

As the new associate dean, Erin L. Connor will collaborate with the dean of education, dean of arts and sciences and the University provost to set the vision for graduate education at UMF. She will develop and implement strategies to support the expansion of graduate programs and help develop collaborations with local schools, businesses and other UMaine System campuses. The position will also oversee day-to-day operations and support and respond to graduate student needs.

Most recently, Connor served at the University of New England as the director of graduate programs in education. There she led the masters, certificate of graduate study and doctor of education programs. Prior to that, she managed effective technology environments for instruction at Colby College and worked as associate academic dean for Kaplan University.

Connor received her master’s at Harvard University and her Ph.D. at the University of Southern Maine, Muskie School of Public Service.

As director of Educational Outreach, Lewis will work collaboratively with school districts to ensure UMF graduate and professional programs meet the needs of the field. In addition, he will manage enrollment for graduate and continuing education, coordinate the Maine Mathematics Coaching Program and explore opportunities for new certificate programs.

Lewis comes to UMF from Thomas College where he managed departmental operations for undergraduate admissions. Prior to that, he guided undergraduate and graduate students through the enrollment process at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, and taught at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School in Maine.

He received his M.S. in Leadership at Grand Canyon University.