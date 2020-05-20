UMF honors Education graduates recently named 2020 Maine County Teachers of the Year

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to announce that six of the 16 recently named Maine County Teachers of the Year for 2020 are Farmington Education graduates.

The Maine County Teachers of the Year are selected from nominations for Maine Teacher of the Year from each county. According to the Maine Department of Education website, teachers are initially nominated by a student, parent, co-worker, school, administrator or friend. After review, the County Teachers of the Year are announced, one of which will make it all the way to be named Maine Teacher of the Year the following year.

Since 2006, seven UMF Education graduates have been named Maine "Teacher of the Year."

“Farmington is thrilled with our graduates’ success and proud of the excellence they bring to Maine classrooms as they prepare and inspire students to be their best,” said Edward Serna, UMF president. “Now more than ever, this annual recognition is a testament to educators in every Maine County for their invaluable service in education and dedication to their students.”

This year’s County Teachers of the Year who are Farmington Education graduates include:

Androscoggin:

Nicole Sautter, Class of 1995

Philip W. Sugg Middle School, Lisbon

Franklin:

Melissa Hoisington, Class of 1995

Kingfield Elementary School

Hancock:

Kathryn Meyer, Class of 2000

Mount Desert Island High School,

Bar Harbor

Kennebec:

Lindsay Mahoney, Class OF 2009

Messalonskee Middle School, Oakland

Lincoln:

Heather Webster, Class of 1994

Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro

Somerset:

Jenny France, Class of 1998, Masters 2012

Somerset Career and Technical Center, Skowhegan

The entire list of Maine County Teachers of the Year can be seen on the Maine Teacher of the Year Facebook page.

The Maine Teacher of the Year is a program of the Maine Department of Education. It is affiliated with the National Teacher of the Year program whose representative will be chosen from among the State Teachers of the Year.