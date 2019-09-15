UMF in top 10 in four categories in U.S. News Best Colleges 2020

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington, the birthplace of public higher education in Maine, is proud to announce it has once again been nationally recognized as a “Best College” by the U.S. News and World Report, ranking in the top 10 in four categories in its Carnegie classification of Regional Colleges in the North.

The 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges ranks UMF as No. 2 in Best Colleges for Veterans, No. 3 in Best Value, No. 5 in Top Public Colleges, and No. 8 in Top Regional Colleges in the North – Public and Private.

UMF is also ranked No. 11 in a distinct new category this year evaluating Top Performers on Social Mobility. This category, exclusively on the web, measures the graduation success of students receiving Pell Grants. It recognizes how well schools graduated students coming from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually.

“We are thrilled that UMF continues to be nationally recognized among the top public colleges for quality and affordability,” UMF president Edward Serna said. “Our mission has always been to provide opportunity to educational excellence for our students from Maine and beyond. These rankings are more than an annual benchmark, they are a reflection of what everyone at UMF continually strives for every day—our students’ success.”

The Best Value schools were determined by taking into account a school’s academic quality and the net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. According to U.S. News, the higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal.

The Best Schools for Veterans category was created to provide military veterans and active-duty service members with data on which top-ranked schools offer benefits that can help veterans make pursuing a college education more affordable. To be included in this ranking, schools must be certified for the GI Bill, participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program or be a public school that charges in-state tuition to all out-of-state veterans, enroll a minimum of 20 veterans and active service members and be in the top half of its ranking category.

This year’s U.S. News college guide ranked just shy of 1,400 regionally accredited institutions throughout the United States. Colleges were grouped into categories based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the most widely accepted classification system in U.S. higher education.

UMF was also named a “Best Bang for the Buck” college this year by Washington Monthly. UMF was ranked number 6 out of 200 Top Bachelor’s Colleges in the U.S. by Washington Monthly for excellence in contributions to the public good. This is the tenth year in a row UMF has been recognized by Washington Monthly as a smart, well-run college that helps students earn a high-quality diploma at an affordable price while instilling in them a sense of service. It is the only Maine College in the top 18 institutions in this category.

A nationally-recognized public liberal arts college, UMF enjoys a 150-year tradition of providing a quality academic experience combined with the personal attention and close student / faculty collaboration that help prepare all students to be successful. Rooted in a tradition of teacher preparation, UMF offers top quality programs in the arts and sciences, teacher preparation, and business and pre-professional studies. UMF is located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region and is a welcoming, close-knit academic community that prepares students for engaged citizenship, enriching professional careers and an enduring love of learning.