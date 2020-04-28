UMF moves to single graduate level tuition rate

FARMINGTON - Starting in fall 2020, a new initiative at the University of Maine at Farmington will allow all out-of-state students to earn a master’s degree or graduate certificate at UMF for in-state graduate tuition. The program is also available to any graduate of a Maine high school who earned an undergraduate degree at an out-of-state college or university.

A first-of-its-kind among Maine colleges and universities, the tuition reduction will save participants nearly $7,000 over the course of a 33-credit master’s degree program at UMF.

UMF President Edward Serna says that by encouraging out-of-state students to remain in Maine to pursue graduate study, the initiative supports a central tenet of the state’s 10-year strategic economic development plan unveiled by Gov. Janet Mills in December 2019 — attract and retain new talent.

Serna says the distinctive initiative is a “win-win for Maine” by helping people realize their professional goals and strengthening the state’s economy through workforce development.

“Academic excellence, affordability, and access have long been hallmarks of a Farmington education,” says Serna, who conceived the initiative. “We’re simply taking these values to the next level by expanding access and opportunity for people seeking skills, knowledge, and professional development through graduate study. I believe the benefits of this program to individuals and the Maine economy will be boundless.”

The new single tuition rate applies to all master’s degree and graduate certificate programs offered at UMF. In addition to a forthcoming new master’s program in counseling, UMF grants master’s degrees in special education, education leadership, and early childhood education.

UMF’s graduate certificate offerings include school administration, assistive technology, English language learning, gifted and talented education, math intervention specialist, math leadership, special education administration, K–8 special education, 7–12 special education, and systems of student support.

For more information on UMF’s graduate study offerings that feature a blended-delivery model of in-class and online instruction, visit www.umf.maine.edu/grad-studies or contact gradstudies@maine.edu / 207-778-7502.